Lifehacking Language Learning: Tools, Tech & Charm 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #30

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I discuss learning Spanish (or mastering any language) using some surprisingly effective tools and technologies; Memory Systems, Dual N-Back, and SuperMemo - if you're trying to learn a new language and NOT using these three tools for advanced learning and memory, you're WASTING your time.But before we talk about accelerated language learning let's talk about accelerated personal development...
Read 📑 Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/636-lifehacking-language-learning