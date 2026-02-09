BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Preening 'Educated' Elite's Dirty Secret: ZERO Real Intelligence
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
75 views • 21 hours ago

Debating a preening Swede who claimed his country is too educated for problems... yet admits policy fails on integration. Education means nothing if you ignore the live wire: mass migration without assimilation leads to rising anti-Semitism, crime zones, and chaos. They look down on the rest of us from ivory towers while the building burns. If this doesn't wake you up, nothing will!

#sweden #education #malmo #europe #muslims



#sweden #education #malmo #europe #muslims



Keywords
sexual assaultdebateeducationimmigrationcommon senseempathymalmoangela merkelgermanyswedencompassionmass immigrationno go zonesarroganceargumentauthoritativesuicidal empathycompassion is a defectsyrian immigrantsmelmoposition of authorityover education
