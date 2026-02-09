The Preening 'Educated' Elite's Dirty Secret: ZERO Real Intelligence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Debating a preening Swede who claimed his country is too educated for problems... yet admits policy fails on integration. Education means nothing if you ignore the live wire: mass migration without assimilation leads to rising anti-Semitism, crime zones, and chaos. They look down on the rest of us from ivory towers while the building burns. If this doesn't wake you up, nothing will!
