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Is the Beast with US?
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189 views • January 15, 2021
In Revelation chapter 13, a seven-headed Beast rises from the sea. It has governmental power and persecutes Christians. Just who, when and where is that Beast? Steve Gregg, host of The Narrow Path radio talk program, discusses The Beast with a caller.
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