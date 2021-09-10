The Chase scene from Dr Jekyll And Sister Hyde (1971)

In 1880s London, Susan Spencer, a young pretty brown-haired girl in a lovely lavender outfit, head out into the evening. She is supposed to go out on the town with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, but on this night, he stood her up, or so she thought.

But Susan doesn't realize that her boyfriend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, has transformed into a villainous fiend of the female persuasion. And to make matters worse, the doctor's alter ego has decided that he is in no need of a girlfriend.

Calling herself Mrs. Hyde, this raven hair villain in a red dress and big black boots. Going into the dark London streets, this evil woman is hunting her prey.

Despite wishing her boyfriend was with her, the pretty girl makes her way through the hectic evening streets full of revelers and tack piano music from the high street pubs. But not far behind is the lethal woman.

Ducking down a dark alleyway, Susan foolishly believes it will make her trip quicker, but it envelopes her with its dark fogginess.

Hot on her heels, Sister Hyde is also swallowed by that misty evening shroud. But, like a clever huntress, she uses her hearing like a bat. Hearing the pretty girl's footsteps, she continues after her.

Turning one corner, then another, the brown-haired girl quickly realizes she is lost. And yet, she continues through this maze of alleyways, hoping to find the exit. Pausing her pursuit, Sister Hyde produces a lethal-looking knife from her high-heeled boot.

Wandering about like a blind man, Susan has no clue how much danger she's in since the only sound she can hear is the click-clack of her white high-heeled boots on the cobblestones.

Sister Hyde has no such difficulty. Despite the surroundings' murkiness, she's able to zero in on the girl thanks to the sound of her footsteps. Feeling that her prey is close, this lethal woman starts to match Susan's footsteps. Whenever the girl moves, she moves. And when the girl stops, she stops.

Stumbling about in the dark, the brown hair girl starts to worry since she can't seem to find the exit. And yet, with stealth and determination, Sister Hyde is closing in on her. Turning a corner, she sees the silhouette of her prey standing still in the fogginess. With malice aforethought, Sister Hyde creeps up upon the pretty girl. And raising her dagger, she intends to make this vulnerable young thing very dead.

But just as this evil woman is about to plunge the knife into the poor girl's back, something miraculous happens. Her hand freezes as if stopped by some invisible force.

Sister Hyde quickly realizes that the problem is Dr. Jekyll. Despite all her malevolence, Dr. Jekyll's love for Susan was much stronger than Sister Hyde's hate for her.

Not knowing how close death is to her, Susan wanders into the fog leaving behind Sister Hyde. Dropping the knife, metamorphosis slowly overcomes her, and Dr. Jekyll soon replaces his evil alter ego.

But the good doctor has an all-new problem. He has to return home while wearing a woman's outfit. Luckily it's a foggy night; otherwise, he might be mistaken for a tranny.