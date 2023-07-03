Stew Peters | Never Before Seen: J6er Interviews With Video From Inside D.C. Gulag & Begs Congress To Act





Watch this never before seen interview from inside a D.C. gulag.

J6er Ryan Samsel is here to talk about his J6 political persecution and why Republicans won’t help.





In March 2021, two months into his detention, Ryan was savagely beaten by a prison guard while zip-tied up and helpless.





That beating has left Ryan with a host of health problems, exacerbated by other pre-existing health issues.





Thanks to the beating, Ryan lost vision in one eye, suffered an acute kidney injury, fractured his orbital floor, and broke his nose.





It’s been two and half years and Ryan still hasn’t been given a speedy trial.

Ryan recently sent this petition to House members Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Jim Jordan.





Ryan has been trying to reach out to Congressman Matt Gaetz and a staffer told him to ‘take it up with the judge”.





Why won’t Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and Marjorie Taylor Greene help Ryan Samsel?

Ryan has been placed in a cell block with members of the Bloods street gang.

This means he gets assaulted daily.





By not responding and helping Ryan Samsel politicians like Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and MTG are displaying weakness.





They are playing their part and are not unlike actors in Hollywood.

Americans have got to wake up and take action to save this country and fight tyranny.





Why won’t the Republican controlled House find out exactly who Ray Epps is?

The U.S. Government continues to arguably be the most corrupt country in the world.





To donate to Ryan Samsel go to https://www.givesendgo.com/G2EXA

