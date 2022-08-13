BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Was The Mar-A-Lago Raid Merely A Psyop? (Video)
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
925 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
320 views • August 13, 2022

While the Mockingbird media makes baseless attempts to point to Trump and corruption, we'll remind you of just how corrupt he actually is and who owns him. However, one side of the political spectrum has turned this into blood in the water while the other side rightly calls out a certain targeting.... or at least that is what they would have us believe, but I'll ask some questions in this episode about Trump's past, and his past affiliation with the FBI and Jeffrey Epstein, as well as being close friends with many of the enemies of the united States of America. I'll also ask why there was no arrests amid an FBI raid. Things should be easy to spot how this is a manipulation of Trump supporters, just like January 6. Sadly, many have still not awoke to the Judas goat that is Donald Trump.See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/was-the-mar-a-lago-raid-merely-a-psyop-video/


Help support the channel:


https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown


Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/pendant/AUL2472/


Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3


Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c


Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty


Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code SONSOFLIBERTY You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit


Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty


Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/


One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846


Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive

Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra

Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia

https://sonsoflibertyradio.com

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com

Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/

Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/

Keywords
fbidonald trumppsyopmaralagoraid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy