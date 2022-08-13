While the Mockingbird media makes baseless attempts to point to Trump and corruption, we'll remind you of just how corrupt he actually is and who owns him. However, one side of the political spectrum has turned this into blood in the water while the other side rightly calls out a certain targeting.... or at least that is what they would have us believe, but I'll ask some questions in this episode about Trump's past, and his past affiliation with the FBI and Jeffrey Epstein, as well as being close friends with many of the enemies of the united States of America. I'll also ask why there was no arrests amid an FBI raid. Things should be easy to spot how this is a manipulation of Trump supporters, just like January 6. Sadly, many have still not awoke to the Judas goat that is Donald Trump.See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/was-the-mar-a-lago-raid-merely-a-psyop-video/





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