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What is Akashic Chronicle/Records? Is the Future Also Recorded in It? Is the Future Predictable?
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23 views • March 22, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/DiL7ebRGzis
20120204 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Sweden P1
Cut:
1h32m30s - 1h39m27s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
"OUR FUTURE IS NOT DETERMINED BY ANYONE ELSE BUT OURSELVES."
https://youtu.be/DiL7ebRGzis
20120204 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Sweden P1
Cut:
1h32m30s - 1h39m27s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
"OUR FUTURE IS NOT DETERMINED BY ANYONE ELSE BUT OURSELVES."
Keywords
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