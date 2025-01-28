Zach Vorhies issues EMERGENCY AI DIRECTIVE for America: Stop the WOKE insanity NOW or the USA is toast!

To learn more, visit: https://x.com/Perpetualmaniac





- Impact of DeepSea R1 Model on the Stock Market (0:01)

- China's AI Advancements and NVIDIA's Response (0:20)

- Open Source vs. Closed AI Models (0:36)

- Implications for AI Development and Market Reactions (0:50)

- Challenges and Opportunities for AI Development (1:08)

- The Race to Super Intelligence (1:34)

- The Role of Corporations and Government in AI Development (1:57)

- The Future of AI and Global Competition (2:21)

- The Role of Decentralized AI and Cultural Shift (2:41)

- The Impact of Censorship and Regulatory Barriers (3:08)

- The Future of AI and Global Competition (3:28)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/