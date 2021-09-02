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BECAUSE YOU WOULD BE IN JAIL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LOOOOOOOOOOOOOL
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140 views • September 02, 2021
DONALD TRUMP TELLING HILLARY CLINTON (WAY BACK IN 2016) WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF HE WAS IN OFFICE AT THE TIME HILLARY WAS RUNNING AROUND DOING ALL SORTS OF EVIL THINGS IN THE BACK GROUND.LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL.WAKE THE F*CK UP PEOPLE.
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