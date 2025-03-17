BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Enforcing a Parenting Agreement If One Parent Does Not Comply
torontodivorce
torontodivorce
1 month ago

Is your co-parent ignoring a legally binding parenting agreement? In Ontario, there are legal steps you can take to enforce parenting schedules, child support, and visitation rights.


📌 Steps to Enforce a Parenting Agreement:

✔ Document the violations (missed visitations, unpaid child support).

✔ Attempt communication to resolve disputes.

✔ Seek mediation to avoid court involvement.

✔ File a Motion to Enforce if violations persist.

✔ Use the Family Responsibility Office (FRO) to collect unpaid child support.


⚖️ Protect your parenting rights and ensure compliance with court orders.


📞 Need legal advice? Call (416) 519-0699 for assistance.

🔗 Learn more: https://divorceoffice.ca/tips-for-drafting-a-parenting-agreement-after-divorce/

