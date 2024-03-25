The way out of the matrix - David Icke and Per Shapiro

I den här andra delen av vår intervju pratar David Icke om sin övertygelse att världen såsom vi uppfattar den är en simulering.

Denna teori står i centrum för hans senaste böcker. Bara genom att utvidga vårt medvetande – bortom simuleringen – kan vi bli fria på riktigt, anser han.

In this second part of our interview, David Icke talks about his view that the world as we perceive it is a simulation.

This theory is at the center of his latest books. Only by expanding our consciousness – beyond the simulation – can we become truly free, he believes.

Redigering: Sound of Sam