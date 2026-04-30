RT News - April 30 2026 6AM GMT

April 30, 2026

rt.com





Vladimir Putin proposes a ceasefire with Ukraine for the May 9th Victory Day in his latest telephone call with Donald Trump. Brent crude oil prices fluctuate after skyrocketing to 126 dollars a barrel after the UAE announced its withdrawal from OPEC, a move welcomed by Donald Trump as a way to bring prices down. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth struggles to convince US lawmakers that America is winning the war on Iran, two months after it began. Russia's African Corps describes the situation in Mali as difficult as militant groups continue to regroup after a failed coup d'etat in the country.





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