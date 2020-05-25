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Stop Indoctrinating Children With Global Lies - Teach Flat Earth Truth
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30 views • May 25, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Oct 19, 2015 with 29K views.
From an early age Children are indoctrinated with the globe and the solar system told to us by NASA, Monkey Man Scientific Community and the Public School System. Kids all over the world are told that they are nothing more than a cosmic accident happening by chance with a big bang. This big bang story is nothing exploded and created everything. We need to stop indoctrinating our children with the lies that NASA, Monkey Man Science and the Global Elite teach. They are lies from Satan to destroy the foundations of God's Word starting in Genesis. If you get people to question the beginnings then it's easy to question the entire book. Satan has had in place a global plan that attacks the truth of the Bible for hundreds of years. Do you know for sure we are on a spinning ball flying through space? If so why? If you have caught the large evolution lie then you need to research into the massive universe lie that all of their theories rest on. Let's make sure we are teaching our children Truth and not the lies of the world. Expose the lies of the world and Celebrate Truth John 14:6
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
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•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
From an early age Children are indoctrinated with the globe and the solar system told to us by NASA, Monkey Man Scientific Community and the Public School System. Kids all over the world are told that they are nothing more than a cosmic accident happening by chance with a big bang. This big bang story is nothing exploded and created everything. We need to stop indoctrinating our children with the lies that NASA, Monkey Man Science and the Global Elite teach. They are lies from Satan to destroy the foundations of God's Word starting in Genesis. If you get people to question the beginnings then it's easy to question the entire book. Satan has had in place a global plan that attacks the truth of the Bible for hundreds of years. Do you know for sure we are on a spinning ball flying through space? If so why? If you have caught the large evolution lie then you need to research into the massive universe lie that all of their theories rest on. Let's make sure we are teaching our children Truth and not the lies of the world. Expose the lies of the world and Celebrate Truth John 14:6
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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