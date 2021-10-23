EPIC: GOP Lawmaker Closes House Floor Speech with “Let’s Go Brandon!”

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Rep. Posey took to the House floor on Thursday blasting President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ failing economic program as being unable to “pass a straight-face test” citing out of control inflation and supply chain issues.
Posey ended his speech saying the American public wanted the Democrats “…to help put America back where you found it and leave it the hell alone. Let’s go, Brandon!”
“Let’s go Brandon!” is the ultra-popular euphemism for the viral statement “F$%k Joe Biden.” #FJB