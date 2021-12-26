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Your brain has already been connected to the brain internet by either wireless or wifi means.
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243 views • December 26, 2021
Your brain has been connected to the brain internet from technology inside you. You can oxidize that technology in order to regain your freedom. Your thoughts are being partially controlled. You may be wirelessly manipulated to disbelieve this truth or to discredit those who tell this truth. Put the words intra-body nano-network into your search engine for information about this topic.
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