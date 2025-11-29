Harry (Wovenart): Israel, Islam, & the New World Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harry of the Wovenart YouTube channel in Israel discusses his views on the state of Israel and Israeli politics, what life was like during COVID1984, the situation in Gaza, how he views the totalitarian nature of Islam as problematic, the technocratic and occult agenda of the New World Order, the need to create parallel society, and more!
Wovenart YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@Wovenart
