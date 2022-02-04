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Study Attacking “Trump’s Miracle Drug” Hydroxychloroquine Actually Supports It
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73 views • February 04, 2022
Originally posted on YouTube on Apr 22, 2020. This video had 8,441 views and 596 likes.
The HuffPost mailing and AP article they published are a clear demonstration that some progressives would rather see patients die than acknowledge that President Trump might be right about something. But more serious issues about the misuse of science are involved.
My reanalysis of the skewed data used for the study raises a strong possibility that hydroxychloroquine by itself and in combination with azithromycin (the Z-pack) was saving lives. Yes, the drugs could have been saving lives in this study and are probably continuing to do so around the world.
Read the full story on Dr. Breggin's blog @ https://breggin.com/negative-study-of-trump-miracle-drug-actually-shows-it-works/
The HuffPost mailing and AP article they published are a clear demonstration that some progressives would rather see patients die than acknowledge that President Trump might be right about something. But more serious issues about the misuse of science are involved.
My reanalysis of the skewed data used for the study raises a strong possibility that hydroxychloroquine by itself and in combination with azithromycin (the Z-pack) was saving lives. Yes, the drugs could have been saving lives in this study and are probably continuing to do so around the world.
Read the full story on Dr. Breggin's blog @ https://breggin.com/negative-study-of-trump-miracle-drug-actually-shows-it-works/
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