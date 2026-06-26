George Washington Endorses Resistance Chick's NEW T-Shirts!

Resistance To Tyranny T-Shirts! We are so excited that after 10 years as Resistance Chicks, we FINALLY have a T-Shirt and it's so cool! Pre-Orders available NOW! Shirts should be available for us to ship to YOU by July 11th, but if they arrive to us early, we'll ship em early! I will be placing this order on Sunday, so if you want to ensure you get your size, go get em now! PLUS! Every tshirt purchase of $25 gets you 10% off the REST of your order! Listen below to here George Washington tell ya why you need this shirt! (shh... it's NOT Michelle's voice you hear, it's good ol George's!)





https://shop.resistancechicks.com/product/resistance-to-tyranny-t-shirt/





Subject: A Direct Order from Mount Vernon (and the Heavens)

Fellow Patriots,

When I crossed the icy Delaware on Christmas night in 1776, I did not brave the freezing waters so you could wear boring clothes. No, we fought to build a nation rooted in liberty and faith! Now, as we stand on the glorious precipice of America’s 250th birthday, it is time to uniform yourselves for the modern age.

I have personally inspected this garment, and let me tell you, it is a masterpiece of revolutionary style.

The Front: A Declaration of Defiance

Emblazoned across your chest is our rallying cry: "1776: Resistance to Tyranny Is Obedience to God." I remember Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson suggesting this very sentiment for our Great Seal. It serves as a striking reminder that our allegiance belongs to a higher power, not to earthly oppressors. Ringed with freedom's stars and featuring the mighty Liberty Bell, this design will make any modern-day tyrant tremble.

The Back: The Ultimate Battle Strategy

Turn around to reveal the ultimate tactical manual for the soul: "Resist the Devil and he shall flee from you" (James 4:7). As I famously noted in my 1783 General Orders, “The General hopes and trusts that every officer and man will endeavor to live and act as becomes a Christian soldier, defending the dearest rights and liberties of his country.” This shirt explicitly links our earthly battle for freedom with the eternal fight against darkness.

Why You Must Equip Yourself with This Apparel:

Celebrate the Semiquincentennial: It proudly features "1776" and "250th" to honor a quarter-millennium of American endurance.

Spark Revolutionary Conversations: You cannot wear this without inspiring fellow citizens to remember our sacred roots.

Premium Comfort: It is crafted to survive a long winter at Valley Forge, yet remains comfortable enough for a summer barbecue.

As Thomas Paine so brilliantly wrote in our darkest hour, “The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” Secure your triumph today. Do not let this historic 250th anniversary pass you by without wearing the armor of a true patriot.

Add this to your cart immediately, by order of the Commander-in-Chief!

Your obedient servant,

George Washington