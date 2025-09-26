© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Dispenser - 1913 is the year America was covertly conquered.
Source: https://x.com/redpilldispensr/status/1970450708945043640
Thumbnail: https://x.com/TruthBiglyPower/status/1970598600628633942
Yep, although they already had enough control by 1913 to get it passed AND they had installed Wilson because they had him blackmailed.
Now people need to consider - jews were 100% running the United States: Russia 1917 overthrow (Wall Street orchestrated), WW1 AND WW2.