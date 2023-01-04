Create New Account
The Biggest Mapping Mistake of 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 | Johnny Harris
GalacticStorm
Is California Actually an Island???

Check out Storyblocks and sign up for their Unlimited All Access Plan: https://www.storyblocks.com/johnnyharris

For 200 years map makers drew California as an island. The path to find out why led me on a pretty wild journey.

VIEW ALL MY SOURCES: https://docs.google.com/document/d/15...

californiamappingjohnny harris

