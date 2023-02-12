Grassworks 2023 Grazing Season Health Issues For Ruminants

Speaker Dr. Brickner DVM discusses dealing with problems related to grazing in ruminants, specifically cows and sheep. Dr. Brickner's DVM covers topics that frequently come up or that they had to deal with in their previous practice. The problems discussed include plant-related problems during the grazing season, such as nitrate poisoning, prussic acid poisoning, grass tetany, and bloat. Bloat is a buildup of gas in the animal's rumen and can cause pressure on the diaphragm, leading to suffocation. Dr. Brickner's DVM describes the diagnosis and treatment of bloat and emphasizes the importance of observing the level of breathing distress in the animal.
Grassworks.org 2023 Conference
Chula Vista Resort Wisconsin Dells, WI
Friday, Feb 3rd, Morning from 10 to 11 AM
