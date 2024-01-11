Create New Account
No One Cares About The Kids
Migrant Take-Over

* NYC shuts down a school and forces students to learn remotely — in order to shelter illegals from a storm.

* Why not put the migrants in unoccupied office space instead?


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (10 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6344644790112

