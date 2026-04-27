The U.S. government used weather weapons against Iran | HealthRanger

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The U.S. government used weather weapons against Iran (full video explainer).
Mike Adams
https://x.com/i/status/2047365160474390587
Thanks to John M for Link
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Further Info :
🇮🇷🌦 Iran pierces 'heart' of UAE's cloud-seeding scheme sparking overnight weather changes at home
In launching an attack against a “secret cloud-seeding and weather control center” in Abu Dhabi last week, Iran struck the "base" and pierced the “heart" of the said project, University of Oregon researcher Fatima Saad Al-Hasani contended.
The targeted facility, which is “part of a global climate management network,” unleashed a cascade of dramatic climate shifts back home, Al-Hasani maintained:
🔴 Rainfall resumed after years of severe drought
🔴 Temperatures plunged to around 5 degrees Celsius
🔴 Floods returned — breathing life back into parched farmland
🔴 Wind flows shifted, and clouds swept in once more
Info via Geopolitics Prime
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