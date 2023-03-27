Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Treasury Secretary Battle: Gallatin vs Yellen (and everyone else?)
0 views
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday |

They sure don’t make Secretaries of the Treasury like they used to. That becomes obvious the moment you compare the views of Albert Gallatin - who served under both Thomas Jefferson and James Madison - vs Janet Yellen - or anyone else in modern times, for that matter.


Path to Liberty: March 27, 2023

Keywords
libertypoliticsconstitutioneconomyhistorynational debtdebtlibertarianinflationspending10th amendmentyellengallatin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket