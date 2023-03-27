Treasury Secretary Battle: Gallatin vs Yellen (and everyone else?)

They sure don’t make Secretaries of the Treasury like they used to. That becomes obvious the moment you compare the views of Albert Gallatin - who served under both Thomas Jefferson and James Madison - vs Janet Yellen - or anyone else in modern times, for that matter.
Path to Liberty: March 27, 2023
