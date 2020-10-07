Joe Biden now says the 2nd debate next week should be CANCELED if Donald Trump stays Coof positive

#JoeBiden #DonaldTrump #Debate #Covid



The next debate is scheduled for October 15, with a third debate due to take place on October 22.



Biden's campaign says he tested negative for COVID-19 earlier on Tuesday.



Shortly after Biden said the debate should be canceled if Trump is still COVID-positive, the former vice president tweeted a gif of himself telling the president to 'get off Twitter'.



Biden's tweet was in response to several tweets that the president fired off Tuesday night.



Trump, who is supposed to be resting and quarantining, mentioned another $1,200 stimulus check for the American people, as well as incorrect voter registration forms in North Carolina.



'If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer,' Trump wrote.



Before that he shared: '11,00 North Carolina residents get incorrect voter registration forms. 2000 LA County Voters received “faulty” Ballots, with NO WAY TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT. Many others throughout USA. Here we go. This will be the most corrupt Election in American History!'



On Monday, Biden said he was still open to debating Trump next week.



'If the scientists say that it's safe, the distances are safe, then I think that's fine,' Biden told reporters. 'I'll do whatever the experts say is appropriate to do.'



The president first tested positive for the coronavirus on October 1 after his aide Hope Hicks received a positive result.



At 1am Friday, the White House announced the president and first lady had tested positive for the virus.



There is a chance that the president could be testing negative by October 15. While speaking to reporters, Biden wouldn't comment on the president's health.



'I am reluctant to comment on anything on the president's health - what he's doing and not doing,' the former vice president said.



'I'll leave that to the docs to talk about it, but I'm not going to comment on any of his conduct or his health, I don't know enough to know.'



Then, when asked if he'd prefer the next debate to be virtual or if plexiglass should be used to separate the candidates, Biden said organizers should 'listen to the science'.



'I'm not an expert on it, but I think we should be very cautious, as I've thought all along and I'm going to continue listening to the scientists,' he said.