Date: July 13, 2026. Lesson 136-2026. Title: Silencing Gossip and Pursuing Peace at Home

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 25:23–24, where Solomon addresses two of the greatest threats to peace: the destructive power of gossip and the misery of continual strife. The study explores how righteous disapproval can silence a backbiting tongue, why believers must refuse to participate in slander, and what Scripture teaches about living in an atmosphere of constant contention. Drawing from both the King James Version and the Septuagint, Rick and Doc show that genuine peace requires both the courage to confront sin and the wisdom to recognize when conflict has become spiritually destructive.

Lesson 136-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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