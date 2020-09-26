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Giuliani: I have EVEN MORE dirt on Biden
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46 views • September 26, 2020
Former NYC Mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani comments exclusively on allegations against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and more ahead of the presidential election, claiming more 'dirt' on Biden will come out in coming weeks. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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