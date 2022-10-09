Lab Patents Psychedelics for Treating Obesity Nurture or Nature?

(Recorded before Hurricane Ian) I was in North Fort Myers when #hurricaneian hit and am fundraising for an RV so I have a place to live! https://gofund.me/ee66cbd5 Please support me with a $7 or $14 donation to my Patreon https://www.patreon.com/zoonpolitikon Paypal: [email protected] Venmo: @Holly-Seeliger Send Snailmail letters and checks to: P.O. Box 356 North Berwick, ME 03906 For inquiries [email protected]