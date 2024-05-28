Lies and corruption behind nutritional education. Dr Robert Lufkin, and Dr. Tony Hampton

Lies and corruption behind nutritional education. Why did 2 vegan doctors go low carb?

From my interview with Dr. Lufkin. Who himself was VEGAN for many years before going low carb.

With Dr. Tony Hampton, also a vegan doctor, taken in by FAKE "experts" like Greger thought it was the way to go, until he did the research. NOW he is reversing patients Diabetes and more on low carb diets. Full interview-

Dr. Robert Lufkin, in this interview we discussed how he came to write the book, "Lies I taught in Medical school", and a few of the lies.

But join us again soon when we will discuss some more of the major lies.





And with Dr. Tony Hampton, about diet and disease. Including getting people in to remission from diabetes, off of medications, and preventing it, as well as preventing many other serious diseases, including cancer.





Dr. Tony Hampton is a Family Physician who since 1998 has treated patients with multiple chronic conditions. He is a board certified Family Physician, a Certified Physician Executive (CPE) and has earned a MBA from the University of Phoenix





He is also the author of the book "Fix your diet, Fix your Diabetes"

American Diabetes Society fund raiser

Diabetes Truth and American Diabetes Society update

Strategies for Reversing Type 2 Diabetes course:

