Lies and corruption behind nutritional education. Dr Robert Lufkin, and Dr. Tony Hampton

Lies and corruption behind nutritional education. Why did 2 vegan doctors go low carb?
From my interview with Dr. Lufkin. Who himself was VEGAN for many years before going low carb.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fFPdLp_ayA&t=348s
With Dr. Tony Hampton, also a vegan doctor, taken in by FAKE "experts" like Greger thought it was the way to go, until he did the research. NOW he is reversing patients Diabetes and more on low carb diets. Full interview-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkC-vLUkTtc&t=665s
Dr. Robert Lufkin, in this interview we discussed how he came to write the book, "Lies I taught in Medical school", and a few of the lies.
But join us again soon when we will discuss some more of the major lies.
FREE E-BOOK- LIES: Book Club Study Guide- https://www.robertlufkinmd.com/bookgift/
Dr. Robert Lufkin youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@UC2w2eKHmcRXuGR8RmTgUv3Q
Dr. Robert Lufkin "Lies I taught in medical school" website- https://www.robertlufkinmd.com/lies/
And with Dr. Tony Hampton, about diet and disease. Including getting people in to remission from diabetes, off of medications, and preventing it, as well as preventing many other serious diseases, including cancer.
Dr. Tony Hampton is a Family Physician who since 1998 has treated patients with multiple chronic conditions. He is a board certified Family Physician, a Certified Physician Executive (CPE) and has earned a MBA from the University of Phoenix
He is also the author of the book "Fix your diet, Fix your Diabetes"
@DrTonyHampton Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/@DrTonyHampton
Book- https://www.amazon.com/Fix-Your-Diet-Diabetes-Reversing/dp/1941478387
American Diabetes Society fund raiser
https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-ads-in-revolutionizing-diabetes-care?utm_campaign=p_lico+update+share&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook
Diabetes Truth and American Diabetes Society update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGUgQo2h68o&t=22s
Strategies for Reversing Type 2 Diabetes course:
https://www.cardiometabolichealth.org/cardiometabolic-education-hubs/lifestyle-management-hub/
Help me keep this channel going,
Buy me a coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dclearningtolive
https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet
3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW
Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/
and Twitter
THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH TO ALL MY PATRONS
Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link
#lowcarb #zerocarb #carnivorediet #keto #carnivorediet #vegan #diabetes #weightloss #cancer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.