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Movie Trailer Viva Costa Rica 1821
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67 views • March 12, 2022
Pura Vida means "Pure Life", a respect for all life. It is illegal to harm wildlife in Costa Rica's tropical rain forest. A motto for Costa Rica that is a natural beautiful gem as an International tourist destination. Since 2007 Pura Vida has been dying off slowly preyed upon by a unnatural psychopathic Satanic killers in the United Nations. Today it's entire human Tico population is targeted for extinction under attack by Medical Genocide. All the dots have been connected to reveal this shocking truth.
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