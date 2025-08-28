BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Ritual of AI, Code & Power: Colossus | BlackRock | Neuralink
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
53 views • 1 day ago

Luc joins us today and we map out the modern AI power stack in clear terms. Chips, sovereign metals, GPU clusters, the big cloud, and the model layer that sits on top. Who steers it in the real world, from BlackRock and Palantir to the platforms that feed it? Language, symbols, and ritual shape belief inside “The Machine”. We discuss Colossus, Neuralink, and the surveillance rails that make all of this possible. We also consider deeper questions. Is AI only code... or can it become… a conduit? Archons, egregores, and the old warnings appear for a reason. This is a sober picture of where power, money, and meaning now meet.


Keywords
aitranshumanismmindcontrolneuralinkblackrockgrokgptcolossusdatacenters
