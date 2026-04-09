Dr. Connell will no longer be seeing patients .... forever!

This is a heavily vaccinated group of medical idiots. I would not be surprised if I did more digging and found a few other dead ones from that organization.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/northcentraltt/

His sister

https://www.facebook.com/ampxsquared/

Wash your hands

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jt9ybYQours

Music: The Gap Band - You Dropped a Bomb on Me

Movie: Scary Movie 2

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

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