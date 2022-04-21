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Great News-Scum Bag Media is losing lots of viewers. Could not happen to a more deserving group of Assholes - ie: Don Lemon, Potato Head, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, Breaking News Wolf Blitzer
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31 views • April 21, 2022
Unfortunately , too many people are still watching the main street media. Even I keep the Boob Tube on , but I keep the sound off. I know, that is kind of like Bill Clinton tell us all he did not inhale. The Toucan is having a nice snake at our Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia.
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