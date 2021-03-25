© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0010 - Barbara L Ruth S - Ruth's daughter is interviewed
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • March 25, 2021
Ruth, a widow who was visiting her friend Barbara, who had just lost her own husband, was in Barbara’s home drinking coffee as the two planned their day, when Wright and Lauro broke in. The pair, who briefly worked in the neighborhood for a landscaping company, then attacked, shooting them both. They then stole their credit cards and Barbara‘s vehicle, which was later found at a Phoenix apartment complex.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.