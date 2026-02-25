624: Bulls, Bears, & Birds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The fearmongers at the Johns Hopkins Center for Civilian Biodefense Strategies were busy in 2005 running a tabletop exercise featuring a simulated global Avian influenza outbreak, and its impact on Wall Street.
It only took 15 years for their vision of a global economic shutdown to come true. The team behind Event 201, Dark Winter, Catastrophic Contagion, Clade-X, and Atlantic Storm was brought in to advise the big banks and insurance companies on how to prepare for the impending event.
