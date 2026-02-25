BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#624: Bulls, Bears, & Birds
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
5 views • 22 hours ago

The fearmongers at the Johns Hopkins Center for Civilian Biodefense Strategies were busy in 2005 running a tabletop exercise featuring a simulated global Avian influenza outbreak, and its impact on Wall Street.


It only took 15 years for their vision of a global economic shutdown to come true. The team behind Event 201, Dark Winter, Catastrophic Contagion, Clade-X, and Atlantic Storm was brought in to advise the big banks and insurance companies on how to prepare for the impending event.


Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms


The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm


Website: www.Macroaggressions.io


Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/


C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/

Promo Code: MACRO


Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/

Promo Code: MACRO


Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/


LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com


EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro


Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/


Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO

Promo Code: MACRO


The Dollar Vigilante:

https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471


Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com


Ground Luxe: www.GroundLuxe.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO


Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com


Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com


Keywords
pandemicbill gatesjohns hopkinsevent 201charlie robinsoncovidplandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
They want your child&#8217;s body autonomy: Democrats&#8217; lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

They want your child’s body autonomy: Democrats’ lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

Willow Tohi
U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

Kevin Hughes
Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Laura Harris
Internal disputes stall Trump&#8217;s $500 billion military spending boost

Internal disputes stall Trump’s $500 billion military spending boost

Laura Harris
SCOTUS Saves America from Trump&#8217;s Unconstitutional, Weaponized Tariffs

SCOTUS Saves America from Trump’s Unconstitutional, Weaponized Tariffs

Mike Adams
Gavin Newsom feigns humility in desperate appeal to black community, says he&#8217;s &#8220;just like them&#8221; because he &#8220;can&#8217;t read&#8221;

Gavin Newsom feigns humility in desperate appeal to black community, says he’s “just like them” because he “can’t read”

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy