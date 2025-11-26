11/26/25 TRUMP: INSURRECTION (Act?) NG DC/Afghani, VZ OP S.Spear: 72 Elections Stolen, GIVE THANKS! Christ is King!

11/26/25 The White House was locked down today as an Afghani national shot 2 DC NG soldiers. Joint Chief's Caine in Puerto Rico as Operation Southern Spear, targeting the Maduro regime, central in Smartmatic software stealing 72 national elections, kick off imminent. Will Trump invoke the Insurrection Act, Address the Nation, over Thanksgiving weekend? We pray for the lives of the 2 WV NG soldiers shot and we give Thanks on this solemn holiday. Put on your Armor of God, America & pray for the restoration of the Republic that began as a group of Christians fleeing tyranny, the Pilgrims, & to whom we owe a debt of gratitude! WE ARE FREE!!

