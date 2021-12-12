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SHOCKING Police Brutality As GLOBAL UPRISING CONTINUES! - This Was NEVER About HEALTH! (MIRRORED)
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459 views • December 12, 2021
SHOCKING Police Brutality As GLOBAL UPRISING CONTINUES! - This Was NEVER About HEALTH! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/99b66aa4-9c86-4ac4-a269-43fdb02875ae
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane levels of police brutality worldwide as the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture requests information of recent videos of German police in Berlin beating women and children for protesting peacefully in favor of bodily autonomy.
The world is getting crazier. People are getting more and more restless. Millions are taking their anger to the streets against lockdowns and vaccine passports. In places like France and Italy the movement is growing stronger. However, in Germany where they temporarily banned protests that don't support the state, police are caught on video brutally beating innocent men, women and children, especially the latter two.
This has lead Nils Melzer to ask for information and witness testimonies regarding the incidents and has lead to many believing there may be an international investigation into the police brutality seen on so many videos.
Meanwhile in places like Australia, people are being brutalized daily under the guise of "health" and "getting back to freedom."
In Brisbane, an elderly man was arrested and laughed at in a public park for not wearing a mask despite him pleading with them to understand his medical exemption. This lead to the man going into a seizure and cardiac arrest. When they finally found out he did indeed have heart pills, they weren't laughing at his medical exemption any longer.
In New York City they have announced that vaccine passports will be necessary to get into any bars or restaurants.
This continues because people ALLOW it to continue. As long as people don't stand up, freedom will die with thunderous applause.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
Mirrored from Brighteon channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/99b66aa4-9c86-4ac4-a269-43fdb02875ae
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane levels of police brutality worldwide as the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture requests information of recent videos of German police in Berlin beating women and children for protesting peacefully in favor of bodily autonomy.
The world is getting crazier. People are getting more and more restless. Millions are taking their anger to the streets against lockdowns and vaccine passports. In places like France and Italy the movement is growing stronger. However, in Germany where they temporarily banned protests that don't support the state, police are caught on video brutally beating innocent men, women and children, especially the latter two.
This has lead Nils Melzer to ask for information and witness testimonies regarding the incidents and has lead to many believing there may be an international investigation into the police brutality seen on so many videos.
Meanwhile in places like Australia, people are being brutalized daily under the guise of "health" and "getting back to freedom."
In Brisbane, an elderly man was arrested and laughed at in a public park for not wearing a mask despite him pleading with them to understand his medical exemption. This lead to the man going into a seizure and cardiac arrest. When they finally found out he did indeed have heart pills, they weren't laughing at his medical exemption any longer.
In New York City they have announced that vaccine passports will be necessary to get into any bars or restaurants.
This continues because people ALLOW it to continue. As long as people don't stand up, freedom will die with thunderous applause.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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