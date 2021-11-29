Coffee Is Not What It Seems To Be

This is a search for healthy coffee, if such a thing exists. Approximately 95% of what is called “coffee” is a conglomeration of other things added to it that make what is called “coffee” generally unsafe to drink and sometimes very detrimental to health. It’s like milk causing lactose intolerance but if raw organic goat milk is consumed, the so called “lactose intolerance” most of the time is not there because it’s not only unpasteurized but doesn’t have chemicals to be allergic to in it. It’s also like bread generally being unhealthy when it should give life, because most bread has bromine and other garbage in it and is not made with natural (sourdough) yeast, is not organic and we could go on and on about bread and milk. Likewise with coffee. Only 5% of coffee has any chance to be healthy if it’s possible for coffee to be healthy. I felt I should share this information because it may help a few out there regarding coffee and is also for people that want children.