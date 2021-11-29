© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coffee Is Not What It Seems To Be
Follow
5
Share
Report
759 views • November 29, 2021
This is a search for healthy coffee, if such a thing exists. Approximately 95% of what is called “coffee” is a conglomeration of other things added to it that make what is called “coffee” generally unsafe to drink and sometimes very detrimental to health. It’s like milk causing lactose intolerance but if raw organic goat milk is consumed, the so called “lactose intolerance” most of the time is not there because it’s not only unpasteurized but doesn’t have chemicals to be allergic to in it. It’s also like bread generally being unhealthy when it should give life, because most bread has bromine and other garbage in it and is not made with natural (sourdough) yeast, is not organic and we could go on and on about bread and milk. Likewise with coffee. Only 5% of coffee has any chance to be healthy if it’s possible for coffee to be healthy. I felt I should share this information because it may help a few out there regarding coffee and is also for people that want children.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.