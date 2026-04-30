Bright Videos News, Apr 30, 2026 - AI Being Intentionally Dumbed Down for Humans

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- Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions (0:11)
- China's Innovative Advancements and Personal Experiences (2:13)
- AI Detection System and Automobile Kill Switch (4:55)
- Nutrition and Brain Health (14:56)
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- AI Development and Challenges (55:16)
- Globalist Efforts to Control AI (1:06:42)
- Three-Tier AI Model Ecosystem (1:20:05)
- Gaslighting and Control Over AI (1:23:11)
- Decentralized AI and Its Threat to Establishment (1:25:22)
- DeepSeek and Globalist Pressure (1:27:33)
- Cyrus Janssen's Introduction and China's Infrastructure (1:29:51)
- China's Economic and Technological Advancements (1:41:05)
- China's Political System and Social Media Regulation (1:44:33)
- China's Visa Policies and Tourism (1:51:38)
- Cyrus Janssen's YouTube Channel and Geopolitical Analysis (1:53:20)
- Mike Adams' Final Thoughts and Promotion (2:01:47)
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