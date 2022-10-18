Why Consider Doing The Column Exercise During Mercury Retrograde?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
As You Know, The Column Exercise Helps Us Figure Out Who We Are And What Our Purpose Is And We Want To Continually Do This Several Times A Year.
Listen To Master Lama Rasaji Share How This Simple Paper Exercise During Mercury Retrograde Helps Us Achieve Our Goals Faster And Increases Our Discernment.
This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 70, Judgment Starts 11/11/22. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-70-judgement-starts-11-11-22/
☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community
🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .
🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/
💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/
📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com