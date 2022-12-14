Wyatt Reed & Lee Camp - Journalist Targeted By Ukraine - 121322

Journalist Wyatt Reed was recently reporting from the separatist Donbass region that's in dispute in the NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine. His hotel, which hosts many foreign journalists, was hit by Ukrainian artillery one morning while he was returning to it. These artillery strikes have been commonplace for residents of the Donbass since 2014, after the Maidan coup, when their conflict with the U.S.-backed regime in Kiev began. Reed will join Lee Camp for a live interview at 12pm est today to discuss his time in the warzone and other current events. We are 100% funded by viewers like you! Patreon.com/BehindTheHeadlines





