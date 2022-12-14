Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wyatt Reed & Lee Camp - Journalist Targeted By Ukraine - 121322
17 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Journalist Wyatt Reed was recently reporting from the separatist Donbass region that's in dispute in the NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine. His hotel, which hosts many foreign journalists, was hit by Ukrainian artillery one morning while he was returning to it. These artillery strikes have been commonplace for residents of the Donbass since 2014, after the Maidan coup, when their conflict with the U.S.-backed regime in Kiev began. Reed will join Lee Camp for a live interview at 12pm est today to discuss his time in the warzone and other current events. We are 100% funded by viewers like you! Patreon.com/BehindTheHeadlines



Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket