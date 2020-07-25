Is Big Tech Planning A Massive Purge To Coincide With The COVID Vaccine Release?

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As material from dystopian novels such as 1984 begin to become a reality, we are witnessing the accelerated rollout of an agenda. Leading towards a predetermined future, which has already been decided for us.
In this interview Spiro is joined by Richie Allen, who is a journalist, a producer and the host of the Richie Allen Radio Show.
In this interview, Richie Allen shares information regarding contacts which he has been in touch with, who currently work for google.
According to the unnamed source or sources, Google, Facebook and Twitter are coordinating with each other to carry out a multi-platform purge of accounts that question vaccine safety.
The potential coming purge is said to coincide with the rollout of the new, experimental CODID-19 vaccine.
Richie Allen Radio Show
https://richieallen.co.uk
Richie Allen Facebook Post - Purge
https://www.facebook.com/richieallenshow/posts/1936988743102545?__tn__=K-R
Richie Allen Twitter
https://twitter.com/RichieAllenShow
Richie Allen Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9k_-YZ04xSnXTwM5_25L9g
Google will ban ads from coronavirus conspiracy pages
https://www.theverge.com/2020/7/17/21328526/google-coronavirus-conspiracy-page-ad-ban-new-rule