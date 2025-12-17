BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nurse Who Rescued 300 Vietnam War Orphans Tells of God’s Divine Guidance - LeAnn Thieman
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
12 views • 1 day ago


Fifty years ago, through Operation Babylift, LeAnn Thieman was asked to help escort 300 orphaned babies caught in the crossfire of the Vietnam War into the arms of loving families in the United States. This remarkable endeavor changed her life and inspired a later prolific career of writing bestselling books for the Chicken Soup series, as well as a successful speaking career. LeAnn is a wife, mom, nurse, and New York Times bestselling author and shares about the importance of listening to God’s divine guidance in our lives. She describes what it was like to answer the Lord’s calling and take a leap of faith that resulted in the rescue of hundreds of sweet babies who were orphans. She also discusses the importance of forgiveness and faith, and how these two concepts are inextricably tied together.



TAKEAWAYS


Refusing to forgive can take a physical toll on the body and keep us in bondage


We have to care for our minds, bodies, and souls


Take time to be still and listen to God’s voice speaking into your life


LeAnn has co-authored 14 Chicken Soup titles



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

CCM Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturemom/

CCM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CounterCultureMom

Chicken Soup for the Nurse’s Soul book: https://amzn.to/48ILzbV

Colorado Gives Foundation: https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/BridgingHope

Farmer Bill’s Provisions (get 10% off with code TINA10): https://bit.ly/455VI0I


🔗 CONNECT WITH LEANN THIEMAN

Website: https://www.selfcareforhealthcare.com/leann-thieman/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/selfcareforhealthcare/?ref=ts#

X: https://x.com/LeAnnThieman

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ThiemanL


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #leannthieman #chickensoupforthesoul #chickensoup #inspirational #motivation #inspiration #inspirationalquotes #motivational #motivationalquotes #quotes #love #success #inspire #successquotes #lifequotes #goals


Keywords
godnew york timesauthorvietnam warnurseorphanschicken souptina griffincounter culture mom showoerpation baby lift
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
South Africa increases coal exports to Israel amid Colombia&#8217;s embargo over Gaza war

South Africa increases coal exports to Israel amid Colombia’s embargo over Gaza war

Belle Carter
California fog traps pollution, sparking health concerns

California fog traps pollution, sparking health concerns

Willow Tohi
Syrian migrant threatens nightclub in Germany with AK-47 after being turned away

Syrian migrant threatens nightclub in Germany with AK-47 after being turned away

Ramon Tomey
Climate science under scrutiny: Study challenges validity of global temperature metrics

Climate science under scrutiny: Study challenges validity of global temperature metrics

Belle Carter
House panel has begun to expose the dark underbelly of the U.S. organ procurement industry

House panel has begun to expose the dark underbelly of the U.S. organ procurement industry

Lance D Johnson
A new kind of national security threat: Surrogacy and the making of American-born dynasties

A new kind of national security threat: Surrogacy and the making of American-born dynasties

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy