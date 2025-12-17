Nurse Who Rescued 300 Vietnam War Orphans Tells of God’s Divine Guidance - LeAnn Thieman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fifty years ago, through Operation Babylift, LeAnn Thieman was asked to help escort 300 orphaned babies caught in the crossfire of the Vietnam War into the arms of loving families in the United States. This remarkable endeavor changed her life and inspired a later prolific career of writing bestselling books for the Chicken Soup series, as well as a successful speaking career. LeAnn is a wife, mom, nurse, and New York Times bestselling author and shares about the importance of listening to God’s divine guidance in our lives. She describes what it was like to answer the Lord’s calling and take a leap of faith that resulted in the rescue of hundreds of sweet babies who were orphans. She also discusses the importance of forgiveness and faith, and how these two concepts are inextricably tied together.
TAKEAWAYS
Refusing to forgive can take a physical toll on the body and keep us in bondage
We have to care for our minds, bodies, and souls
Take time to be still and listen to God’s voice speaking into your life
LeAnn has co-authored 14 Chicken Soup titles
