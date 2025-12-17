Nurse Who Rescued 300 Vietnam War Orphans Tells of God’s Divine Guidance - LeAnn Thieman





Fifty years ago, through Operation Babylift, LeAnn Thieman was asked to help escort 300 orphaned babies caught in the crossfire of the Vietnam War into the arms of loving families in the United States. This remarkable endeavor changed her life and inspired a later prolific career of writing bestselling books for the Chicken Soup series, as well as a successful speaking career. LeAnn is a wife, mom, nurse, and New York Times bestselling author and shares about the importance of listening to God’s divine guidance in our lives. She describes what it was like to answer the Lord’s calling and take a leap of faith that resulted in the rescue of hundreds of sweet babies who were orphans. She also discusses the importance of forgiveness and faith, and how these two concepts are inextricably tied together.









TAKEAWAYS





Refusing to forgive can take a physical toll on the body and keep us in bondage





We have to care for our minds, bodies, and souls





Take time to be still and listen to God’s voice speaking into your life





LeAnn has co-authored 14 Chicken Soup titles









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

CCM Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturemom/

CCM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CounterCultureMom

Chicken Soup for the Nurse’s Soul book: https://amzn.to/48ILzbV

Colorado Gives Foundation: https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/BridgingHope

Farmer Bill’s Provisions (get 10% off with code TINA10): https://bit.ly/455VI0I





🔗 CONNECT WITH LEANN THIEMAN

Website: https://www.selfcareforhealthcare.com/leann-thieman/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/selfcareforhealthcare/?ref=ts#

X: https://x.com/LeAnnThieman

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ThiemanL





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #leannthieman #chickensoupforthesoul #chickensoup #inspirational #motivation #inspiration #inspirationalquotes #motivational #motivationalquotes #quotes #love #success #inspire #successquotes #lifequotes #goals



