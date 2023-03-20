Create New Account
Defeating Viruses in our modern times
William Nordquist
Published a day ago |

Dr. Nordquist is giving a short summary of several modern viruses that are discussed in more detail in other lectures. These lectures will be posted in the description below. In modern times we have been bombarded by these viruses that try to kill us. The lecture asks the question, why haven’t we all died from these maleficent foes? The answer is given in the last slide.

Videos concerning viruses.

https://youtu.be/gLdr2NykTIk

https://youtu.be/0rmcLjuXP98

https://youtu.be/JnVDihOebH4


Keywords
herpesbeta-amyloidherpes simplex virus type 1the sphinx viruspicornavirusmxrv virus

