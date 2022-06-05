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5/6/2022 Let's Talk America: Guest Host Chad Caton ft. Tracy Beanz
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154 views • May 06, 2022
Watch "Let's Talk America" Live on Brighteon.tv every weekday from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm est
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
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Watch "I'm Fired Up with Chad Caton" live on Brighteon.tv every Thursday from 10:00 am - 10:30 am est
Support Chad Caton and visit: https://www.imfiredupshow.com/
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Chad is a medically retired firefighter and veteran of the United States Navy (Seabees). He gets fired up about the world as we now see it while highlighting the good and those that do the good
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Tracy Beanz: https://uncoverdc.com/
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
-
Watch "I'm Fired Up with Chad Caton" live on Brighteon.tv every Thursday from 10:00 am - 10:30 am est
Support Chad Caton and visit: https://www.imfiredupshow.com/
-
Chad is a medically retired firefighter and veteran of the United States Navy (Seabees). He gets fired up about the world as we now see it while highlighting the good and those that do the good
-
Tracy Beanz: https://uncoverdc.com/
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