Drink Along 57 Trader Joes 2022 Vintage Belgian Style Spiced Ale 3.5/5
Published 21 hours ago |

This one from Trader Joes looked more interesting than it was. Maybe she does need some cellaring. She runs 9% for the ABV, the IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM is a dark ruby brown 90 by my eye. Not bad for what it is but not a great representation of the style. Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us. Skal E. As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/BeerandGear/ https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

Keywords
belgianalebeerandgearbrewsandviewsdrinkalongtraderjoes2022-vintage-spiced-alechristmas-ale

