Drink Along 57 Trader Joes 2022 Vintage Belgian Style Spiced Ale 3.5/5

This one from Trader Joes looked more interesting than it was. Maybe she does need some cellaring.
She runs 9% for the ABV, the IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM is a dark ruby brown 90 by my eye.
Not bad for what it is but not a great representation of the style.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Skal
E.
As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
