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Marxist Communist BLM Says " We Need A Revolution To Overthrow America"
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108 views • July 08, 2020
Refuse Fascism, a front group for the Revolutionary Communist Party, and BLM protesters outside the White House: “We need a revolution in order to overthrow this system and bring a whole new communist world into being."
Video by @FordFischer.
https://t.co/mzEA1Az2G0
Video by @FordFischer.
https://t.co/mzEA1Az2G0
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