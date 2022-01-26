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Do Christians Need to Obey Jesus?
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10 views • January 26, 2022
Do Christians need to obey Jesus? Churches teach that obedience Jesus is optional at best, and at worst, they say, obeying the Teachings of Jesus could make you guilty of trying to work your way to heaven. Take a moment to stop listening to the churches, and start listening to the Teachings of Jesus instead, to determine how necessary it is for Christians to obey Jesus.
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