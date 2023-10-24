Rep. Bob Good Explains The House Speaker Situation With Tom Emmer
57 views
•
Published Tuesday
•
Bannons War Room | Rep. Bob Good Explains The House Speaker Situation With Tom Emmer
Keywords
congressrinoshouse speaker votedeep state actorsgop closed door meetings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos